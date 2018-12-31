Catholic World News
Pope offers condolences following terrorist attack near Giza, Egypt
December 31, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: On December 28, a roadside bomb killed four Vietnamese tourists near the pyramids at Giza.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
