Catholic World News

Iranians are converting to evangelical Christianity in Turkey

December 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: GetReligion, which comments on the secular media’s treatment of religion, offered its analysis of the NPR story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!