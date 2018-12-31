Catholic World News

Abuse summit organizing committee member hopes bishops’ accountability will be on agenda

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner said, “We want to see how we also can put on the table the question of bishops’ responsibility, so there would be greater clarity about who must do something and who checks if the things the Holy Father and the Church—the dicasteries—have ordered be done are, in effect, done.”

