Catholic World News
Aide to Cardinal Cupich gives ‘talking points’ to priests to counter attorney general’s report
December 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times
CWN Editor's Note: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan had recently found that the state’s dioceses had withheld the names of at least 500 accused priests.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 11:00 AM ET USA
Politics as usual.