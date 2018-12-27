Catholic World News

Aide to Cardinal Cupich gives ‘talking points’ to priests to counter attorney general’s report

December 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan had recently found that the state’s dioceses had withheld the names of at least 500 accused priests.

