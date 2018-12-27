Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano’s new editor discusses his vision for the newspaper

December 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: See “With the voice of the visitor close to every person,” beginning on p. 1. Andrea Monda, the newspaper’s new editor, coordinated the preparation of the texts for this year’s Via Crucis at the Colosseum. A religion teacher at a classical high school in Rome, he has written on Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, G. K. Chesterton, and Padre Pio.

