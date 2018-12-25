Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear Brothers and Sisters, Happy Christmas!”, Pope Francis said on Christmas Day. “To you, the faithful of Rome, to you, the pilgrims, and to all who are linked to us from every part of the world, I renew the joyous proclamation of Bethlehem: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those whom he favors’ (Lk 2:14) ...”

