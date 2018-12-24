Catholic World News

Senators grill judicial nominee on K of C membership

December 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Two members of the US Senate have questioned a federal judicial nominee about his membership in the Knights of Columbus. Senators Kamala Harris of California and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, both Democrats, asked whether Brian Buescher could decide cases “fairly and impartially” in light of his membership in a Catholic fraternal organization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!