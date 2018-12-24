Catholic World News

‘Very delicate’ situation for Christians in Pakistan; thousands of police guard churches

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “After the acquittal of Asia Bibi, the situation is very delicate,” said the rector of the cathedral in Karachi. “We are concerned; we are praying so that everything goes well.”

