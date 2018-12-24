Catholic World News

Vatican’s astronomer discusses God and the stars

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, discusses “what the Wise Men saw, how to deflect an asteroid, and why science and faith are more than compatible.”

