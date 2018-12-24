Catholic World News

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed members of Italy’s National Civil Protection Service in Paul VI Audience Hall (video). The Service’s responsibilities include fire prevention and disaster relief.

