Catholic World News
Thanking Italian disaster workers, Pope discusses solidarity, ecology, subsidiarity
December 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed members of Italy’s National Civil Protection Service in Paul VI Audience Hall (video). The Service’s responsibilities include fire prevention and disaster relief.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!