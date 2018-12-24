Catholic World News

Scholar who assisted others during ISIS invasion is Mosul’s new archbishop

December 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Rudaw

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis assented to the Chaldean Catholic Church’s election of Father Najib Mikhael Moussa, OP, as the new archbishop of Mosul. The archivist “is passionate for his people and their heritage,” Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil tweeted. “He greatly assisted the persecuted and displaced Mosul and Nineveh people” in the wake of the Islamic State’s 2014 invasion of Iraq.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!