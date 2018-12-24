Catholic World News

12 sainthood causes advance, including Dachau martyr

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One cause of martyrdom was recognized, and 11 servants of God have been declared venerable, paving the way for their beatification. The martyr, Father Richard Henkes, SAC (1900-1945), was a priest who strongly criticized Nazi policies. All but one of the venerable servants of God lived during the twentieth century.

