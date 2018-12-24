Catholic World News

Prelates lament death of Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol’s custody

December 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “From this tragedy, we must remember this profound human consequence of our failed immigration policies, including also that restrictions on the flow of asylum seekers at the border can push more families to seek entrance between ports of entry which place them at greater risk,” three prelates said in a statement issued after the death of Jakelin Caal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!