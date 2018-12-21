Catholic World News

Spokane bishop unaware of accused Jesuits at Gonzaga—but Cardinal Cupich knew

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Spokane’s Bishop Thomas Daly was not informed that 20 Jesuit priests accused of abuse were living on the campus of Gonzaga University, the diocese has disclosed. The previous leader of the Spokane diocese, Cardinal Blase Cupich (now of Chicago), had been informed that some accused priests were housed at Gonzaga, the diocese said.

