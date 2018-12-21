Catholic World News

Crackdown on Iran’s Christians continues, with reports of beatings

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Recent arrests have targeted converts from Islam, according to the report. Islam is the official religion of the nation of 82 million, and 99.4% of its people are Muslim.

