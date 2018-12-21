Catholic World News

With reservations, Holy See officially welcomes global migration compact

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On December 19, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, issued a statement expressing the Holy See’s official position on the recently adopted Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

