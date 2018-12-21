Catholic World News

Slain Kenyan priest laid to rest as state urged to curb crime

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Muhia was murdered on December 10 as he took Sunday Mass collection funds to the bank. Cardinal John Njue of Nairobi presided at his funeral Mass.

