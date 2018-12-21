Catholic World News

‘Absolutely no grounds’ for considering homosexual unions analogous to God’s plan, Vatican dicastery tweets

December 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life regularly tweets quotations from the Pope’s 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love). On December 18, the Dicastery tweeted, “There are absolutely no grounds for considering #homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for #marriage and #family.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!