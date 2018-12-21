Catholic World News

Oblate priests minister to ‘unprecedented’ influx of migrants in Tijuana

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We have provided shelter, meals, clothing, lawyers—so they can look at each of them if they have a case for asylum or even seeking residency in Mexico—and then jobs,” said Father Jesse Esqueda, OMI. Some 6,000 Central Americans are now at the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate’s shelter in Tijuana, on the US-Mexican border.

