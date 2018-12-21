Catholic World News

Be friends and missionaries of Jesus, Pope tells child members of Italian Catholic Action

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a group of children associated with Italian Catholic Action (photograph and Italian text). “Offer this joy to other young people who live situations of suffering, moments of difficulty, especially to those who you see are lonelier or perhaps even mistreated,” the Pope said. “Be for all people generous ‘channels’ of goodness and acceptance, to build a more fraternal, more Christian world of solidarity.”

