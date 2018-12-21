Catholic World News

Syrian Christians differ over impact of US troop withdrawal

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump ordered that 2000 US troops be withdrawn from Syria rapidly. While some Christians expressed serious concern about the impact, Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo of Aleppo, however, described the withdrawal as “further confirmation that the conflict in Syria, albeit in a slow and laborious way, is heading towards an end.”

