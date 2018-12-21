Catholic World News

USCCB decries federal official’s defense of aborted human remains in research

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, defended the use of fetal tissue derived from elective abortions. Greg Schleppenbach, associate director of the US Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, countered, “There is nothing pro-life about further violating these aborted babies by scavenging, even commodifying, their body parts for use in research.”

