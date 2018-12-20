Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop celebrates Christmas Mass in Gaza

December 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since the early 1990s, the head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has celebrated Christmas Mass in (map) a few days before December 25. The parish priest in Gaza recently spoke out against Israeli policies on Christians visiting Bethlehem.

