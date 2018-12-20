Catholic World News

Two decades into abuse crisis, no consensus on what ‘credibly accused’ means

December 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “‘Credibly accused’ is being worked out in terms of our lawyers even now as we speak,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

