Illinois dioceses withheld names of at least 500 accused priests, attorney general says

December 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s “Preliminary Findings of the Investigation into Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse of Minors in Illinois.”

