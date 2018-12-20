Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic patriarch publishes Christmas message

December 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako has lead the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013; the church is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!