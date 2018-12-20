Catholic World News

Amid priest murders, religious freedom situation in Mexico draws concern

December 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The majority of priests killed in Mexico in recent years were targeted by persons involved in organized crime and drug trafficking.

