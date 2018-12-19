Catholic World News

Vatican encourages stronger steps against climate change

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican delegation to UN talks on climate change called for “greater ambition” in setting national goals for cutting down the release of greenhouse gases and the uses of fossil fuels.

