Cardinal Tagle challenges Filipino President Duterte on ‘bullying’

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila appeared to level criticism at President Rodrigo Duterte in homily during a pre-Christmas novena, denouncing those who abuse positions of power. “Do not bully anyone,” the cardinal said. “Do not use your power to become rude... Your position doesn’t give you the right to destroy others.”

