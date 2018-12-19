Catholic World News

Pope, UN leader, Caritas focus on migrants on International Migrants Day

December 19, 2018

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 18—the day the UN commemorates International Migrants Day—Pope Francis tweeted, “Jesus knows well the pain of not being welcomed. May our hearts not be closed as were the houses in Bethlehem.”

