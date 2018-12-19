Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop criticizes Vatican response to abuse crisis

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As I left the November meetings of the bishops in the United States, I was among many who were surprised and concerned that the Holy See instructed the bishops not to vote on any of our abuse-related proposals,” Archbishop Allen Vigneron wrote in an Advent and Christmas message. “I had come with hope … now what? ... I commit to you that I, along with my brother bishops, will not abandon our unshakable resolve—with your prayerful support—to fix this mess, despite the disappointments we feel and the unexpected interruption to our timetables. This much we know: God wants his Church back. We must not give up hope.”

