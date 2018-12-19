Detroit archbishop criticizes Vatican response to abuse crisis
December 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Our Lady of Refuge Parish
CWN Editor's Note: “As I left the November meetings of the bishops in the United States, I was among many who were surprised and concerned that the Holy See instructed the bishops not to vote on any of our abuse-related proposals,” Archbishop Allen Vigneron wrote in an Advent and Christmas message. “I had come with hope … now what? ... I commit to you that I, along with my brother bishops, will not abandon our unshakable resolve—with your prayerful support—to fix this mess, despite the disappointments we feel and the unexpected interruption to our timetables. This much we know: God wants his Church back. We must not give up hope.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 19, 2018 9:10 AM ET USA
"...to fix this mess." You can't have it both ways. Wisdom would suggest that the concerned bishops send Pope Francis a message that the Church cannot at the same time be "messy" on the one hand, and holy, just, and orderly on the other. The choice is clear: chaos or holiness. Kind words alone to the victims are a false mercy: true mercy will not be granted without justice. In contrast to the Gnostic dialectical duality between good and evil, the duality between mercy and justice is parallel.