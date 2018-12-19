Catholic World News

Australian bishops: find refugees a home, rather than deporting them

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our politicians are rightly committed to maintaining secure borders and an orderly migration program,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, the president of the bishops’ conference. “We always need to be asking if we Australians could be more generous in the number of people in humanitarian need we receive each year as part of our orderly migration program.”

