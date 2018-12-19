Catholic World News

UN calls for global moratorium on death penalty

December 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Amnesty International

CWN Editor's Note: 121 nations voted for a resolution in support of a global moratorium on the death penalty as a step toward its eventual abolition; 35 opposed the resolution, and 32 abstained. The vote took place on December 17, the same day on which Pope Francis described the death penalty as a “state crime.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!