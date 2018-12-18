Catholic World News

In World Day of Peace message, Pope bids politicians build culture of peace

December 18, 2018

In his message for the 52nd World Day of Peace, Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of political leadership in building a culture of peace.

The text of the papal message, “Good politics is at the service of peace,” was released by the Vatican on December 18. The World Day of Peace is celebrated each year on January 1. On that day the Pontiff traditionally delivers his message to members of the Vatican diplomatic corps.

In his message for the 2019 observance, Pope Francis cautions against the temptations that can prompt political leaders to damage the cause of peace. He mentions political corruption and economic inequality, racism and fear of strangers, mistreatment of migrants, and degradation of the environment.

Peace, the Pope writes, “is the fruit of a great political project grounded in the mutual responsibility and interdependence of human beings.”

At a Vatican press conference introducing the papal message, Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development, observed that the message of the Gospel is intimately associated with the cause of peace. “The good news of Jesus, whether of his birth and of his own coming into the world, or when his disciples travel the world to proclaim him, is always accompanied by peace, and it brings peace.”

