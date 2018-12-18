Catholic World News

Organizers of February conference tell bishops to meet with abuse victims

December 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The chief organizers of a February Vatican conference on sexual abuse have written to the presidents of the world’s episcopal conferences, asking them to meet with abuse victims, “to learn first-hand the suffering that they have endured.” The organizing committee, which includes Cardinals Blase Cupich and Oswald Gracias, also asked the bishops’ representatives to complete a questionnaire that was designed to help prepare for the meeting. The organizers stressed the need for “a comprehensive and communal response” to the problem.

