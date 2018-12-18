Catholic World News

Archbishop Nienstedt welcomes investigation

December 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Nienstedt has told the Associated Press that he would welcome a further Vatican investigation into sexual-misconduct charges. The archbishop, who resigned in 2015, has been barred by his successor in the St. Paul-Minneapolis archdiocese from celebrating Mass in public there. Archbishop Bernard Hebda said that the disciplinary action was in place until the charges against Archbishop Nienstedt are resolved.

