Bishop in Central African Republic saved dozens from massacre, priest reports

December 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in the Central African Republic saved dozens of people from a November massacre by urging them to flee a refugee camp, a missionary reports. Bishop Cyr-Nestor Yapaupa of Alindao warned refugees that they would not be safe at the cathedral and told them to seek refuge in the bush. The bishop himself stayed behind, survived a massacre that took more than 40 lives, and helped other survivors find new shelter.

