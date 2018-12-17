Catholic World News

Vatican delegation heads to Hanoi to continue bilateral talks

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from the Vatican will be in Hanoi this week, to continue talks aimed at establishing formal diplomatic relations with Vietnam. The Holy See has set an agreement with Vietnam governing the appointment of new bishops—a deal that has been seen as prelude to the more recent deal with China—but has not established diplomatic relations.

