Catholic World News

Former Archbishop Nienstedt prohibited from celebrating Mass

December 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on St. Paul Pioneer Press

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the letter from Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, who succeeded Archdiocese John Nienstedt.

