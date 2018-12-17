Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols apologizes for withholding evidence of child abuse allegations

December 17, 2018

The Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster testified before the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales.

