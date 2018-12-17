Catholic World News

Gaza’s parish priest speaks out against Israeli policies on Christians visiting Bethlehem

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Israel is using a policy of separation between parents and children,” said Father Mario da Silva. “It would give a permit to the father but deprive the mother and the children of the same document. Thus, the family decides not to go and stay together in Gaza.”

