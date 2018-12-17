Catholic World News
Egyptian prosecutors investigate killing of two Coptic Christians by police sergeant
December 17, 2018
Continue to this story on Al-Ahram
CWN Editor's Note: The killings took place in Minya, a city of 260,000 (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
