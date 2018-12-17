Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes second Advent sermon to ‘the living God and the living Trinity’

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the papal household since 1980, delivered his sermon on December 14 in the presence of Pope Francis. The overarching theme of his Advent sermons this year is “My soul thirsts for the living God.”

