Priest at Abu Dhabi’s cathedral looks forward to papal visit

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s three-day apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates begins on February 3. Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 6.1 million; 76% of its residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian. “The world will appreciate how the UAE is home to different nationalities, creeds, and religions,” said Swiss Capuchin Father Gandolf Wild, “and they will see how everyone lives here in harmony.”

