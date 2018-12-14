Catholic World News

China: ‘underground’ bishop formally cedes role to government-appointed prelate

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin has officially handed over control of the Mindong diocese to Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu, with a Vatican spokesman, Msgr. Claudio Celli, witnessing the event. Bishop Guo Xijin has never been recognized by Beijing; Bishop Zhan Silu was appointed by the government without Vatican authorization—thus incurring the penalty of excommunication. Pope Francis lifted that penalty as part of a recent agreement with the Chinese regime.



Msgr. Celli announced that another “underground” bishop, Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian of Shantou, will surrender his place to a government-appointed prelate, Bishop Giuseppe Huang Bingzhang, in a similar transfer of authority.

