Catholic World News

At audience, Pope thanks performers for Vatican Christmas concert

December 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church’s mission has always been expressed through the creativity and talent of artists,” Pope Francis said as he welcomed performers who will participate in the Vatican Christmas concert.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!