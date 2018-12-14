Catholic World News

African governments escalate fight against abortion giant Marie Stopes

December 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: British Prime Minister Theresa May recently pledged significant funding for Marie Stopes and other contraceptive and abortion providers in Africa.

