Church renovation lifts Christmas spirit in Bethlehem

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The renovation of the Church of the Nativity allows pilgrims to see “ancient mosaics and columns that have been restored to their original glory for the first time in 600 years,” according to the report.

