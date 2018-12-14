Catholic World News

Bishop: UAE’s Christians enthusiastic about Pope’s upcoming visit

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s three-day apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates begins on February 3. Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 6.1 million; 76% of its residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian.

