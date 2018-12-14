Catholic World News

Ohio senate approves pro-life ‘heartbeat bill’

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. John Kasich has promised to veto the bill, which would ban most abortions, but Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has pledged to sign it.

